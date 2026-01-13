Police arrest one suspect and seize 442 marijuana plants from rented house in Malaga province

EP Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:38 Share

The Guardia Civil have dismantled a marijuana plantation on a farm located in the Malaga town of Canillas de Albaida, in the Axarquia district, and seized a total of 442 marijuana plants and 2.4 kilograms of processed buds. One person has been arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

The investigation began when members of the Roca team of the Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil, in their fight against crimes committed on agricultural and livestock farms, learned of the existence of an illegal marijuana crop in an isolated rural house in Canillas de Albaida.

During the investigations, the police verified that the property was being rented for the sole purpose of growing marijuana for drug-trafficking. Based on this evidence, the Guardia Civil requested judicial authorisation to search the premises, which is how they discovered the plantation.

A total of 442 marijuana plants were seized, some of which were already in the process of being dried for subsequent distribution, along with 2.4 kilograms of processed buds. As a result, the tenant was arrested for a crime against public health and illegal cultivation of marijuana.