Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Drug-trafficking

Police arrest one suspect and seize 442 marijuana plants from rented house in Malaga province

The Guardia Civil launched the investigation after discovering an illegal marijuana crop in an isolated rural house in the Axarquia district

EP

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:38

The Guardia Civil have dismantled a marijuana plantation on a farm located in the Malaga town of Canillas de Albaida, in the Axarquia district, and seized a total of 442 marijuana plants and 2.4 kilograms of processed buds. One person has been arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

The investigation began when members of the Roca team of the Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil, in their fight against crimes committed on agricultural and livestock farms, learned of the existence of an illegal marijuana crop in an isolated rural house in Canillas de Albaida.

During the investigations, the police verified that the property was being rented for the sole purpose of growing marijuana for drug-trafficking. Based on this evidence, the Guardia Civil requested judicial authorisation to search the premises, which is how they discovered the plantation.

A total of 442 marijuana plants were seized, some of which were already in the process of being dried for subsequent distribution, along with 2.4 kilograms of processed buds. As a result, the tenant was arrested for a crime against public health and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Young woman found dead and half-naked in Malaga
  2. 2 Is rainfall returning to Malaga? This is how a new cold front will impact the province from Tuesday
  3. 3 Doctors call for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A in light of alarming rise in cases
  4. 4 A miserable weekend of third-tier action as all three Malaga province sides suffer defeats
  5. 5 Torremolinos sports tourism booms with record 86 per cent growth
  6. 6 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella
  7. 7 Alejandro Davidovich makes surprise coaching switch as Adelaide test begins
  8. 8 Benalmádena aims to consolidate its position in the Finnish market during Matka Helsinki 2026 travel fair
  9. 9 GEMA gallery to host open day celebrating 10th anniversary
  10. 10 Gibraltar achieves historic milestone with first organ donation

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police arrest one suspect and seize 442 marijuana plants from rented house in Malaga province

Police arrest one suspect and seize 442 marijuana plants from rented house in Malaga province