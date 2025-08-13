Plans progress for 57 affordable houses on eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:31 Share

The Andalusian regional government, through the Andalusian housing and rehabilitation agency (AVRA), has published a public call for tenders for the construction of 57 social housing units (VPO) on a disused public plot in Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol.

This development is being promoted through a system of land exchange for housing construction and will have a greater number of social housing units than planned after Algarrobo town hall adhered to the decree of urgent measures issued by the regional government, which allows, among other measures, an increase in the number and density of social housing units. Initially, 48 social housing units were planned for this land.

The regional spokesperson for development, Rocío Díaz, who visited the area last October, stressed the importance of innovative public-private partnership systems, such as the exchange of public land for housing construction, to "give an opportunity to land that was underused".

Díaz added, "Not only that, but with the collaboration of local councils and the decree-law, we are achieving more attractive developments with a greater number of social housing units."

This plot has an area of 4,217 square metres, where 57 affordable homes will be built, with garages and storage rooms, In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the call for tenders, published on the AVRA website, the regional government will transfer the land to the successful bidder, with payment being made in the form of a number of homes, equivalent to the final sale value of the plot, which will become the property of AVRA.

Interested companies may bid on the value of the land, with a starting price of 600,431 euros and up to the maximum legal limit. For the benefit of home buyers, the specifications include social criteria for evaluating bids, such as a reduction in the deposit or down payment for the purchase, flexibility in the payment of the down payment, and a reduction in the sale price of the homes and related annexes.

Companies interested in undertaking this residential project may submit their bids from the date of publication in the Andalusian regional government's official bulletin (BOJA), with the deadline remaining open until 2 October 2025. For further information, interested companies may consult the terms and conditions of the call for bids here.

Díaz indicated that regional government "will continue to promote public-private partnerships so that subsidised housing can be built on residential land such as that in Algarrobo, which until now has remained unused".