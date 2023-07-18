Plans in place to add more sections of the Malaga province coastal path in the Axarquía The president of Malaga’s provincial authority, Francisco Salado met with the new mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiañez, for the first time since the local elections in May

The president of Malaga’s provincial authority, Diputación de Malaga, Francisco Salado made his first official visit to Vélez-Málaga since the local elections, where he met with the new mayor, Jesús Lupiañez.

Salado said in a statement that Vélez-Málaga "must take much greater prominence and be the town that drives the Axarquía. He also recalled that the Diputación’s role "is to support all municipalities in the province, regardless of their political colour, because we are here to help people regardless of where they live.” However, in the case of Vélez-Málaga, it is now run by a coalition formed by the Partido Popular (PP), which is the same party that is in power in the Diputación, along with the Torre del Mar independence party GIPMTM.

The head of the Provincial authority explained that although its priority is to support towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants, "it is also important to collaborate and finance projects in municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, because they are an attraction and economic and social boost for all the small towns in the surrounding area".

Salado has shown his "willingness" to continue collaborating with Vélez-Málaga town hall to advance the Malaga coastal path project, as it has the longest stretch of coastline in the Axarquía and called on the mayor to put forward new sections that need completing, which will be paid for by the Diputación. Work is currently being carried out to complete sections between Chilches and Benajarafe, as well as the link between Lagos and the river Güí, on the border with El Morche (Torrox).

Jesús Lupiáñez said he hoped for "a more fluid relationship with the provincial authority to tackle new projects for Vélez-Málaga".