The Aerodynamics Academy facilities at the Parque Tecnoalimentario in El Trapiche, Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Plans for Costa del Sol pilot accommodation cleared for take off
Plans for Costa del Sol pilot accommodation cleared for take off

The refurbished building will have enough living space for some 80 students who are attending flying courses in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 3 February 2025, 14:12

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has given the green light to the creation of a residence for the Aerodynamics Academy pilot school, which is based at the Leoni Benabú airfield in El Trapiche. The space will be located in the Pilar district of the town, near the historic centre, in a building that will be refurbished and will have capacity for 80 students.

The proposal was unanimously approved at a full council meeting on Friday 31 January. It focuses on the development of a residence for commercial pilots in training on the plot located in the area of the Nave-Museo. The company's objective is to train 1,500 pilots over the next five years.

Urban planning councillor Celestino Rivas said in a statement that the academy would be of great importance in the town and that it would mean that "young people from all over the world will be moving to Vélez-Málaga and giving life to every corner of the historic centre and the town".

"The pilot school has been operating for 25 years and will bring more than 2,000 pilots in training, mostly from the United States and other European countries, Rivas said. He added that the project has been validated by Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

Planes on the tarmac at Leoni Benabú airfield in El Trapiche E. C.

Aerodynamics Academy opened its aeronautical complex in the Parque Tecnoalimentario de El Trapiche in June 2020. It is one of only two schools for pilots and cabin crew in Malaga province, together with One Air.

