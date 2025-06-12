Plans advance for open-air theatre auditorium in popular Costa del Sol resort

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 12 June 2025, 16:45 Compartir

The project for Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol to have an open-air theatre auditorium on Plaza de los Cangrejos, near La Torrecilla beach, was first mooted in the 2015-2019 legislature. The proposal formed part of a public consultation in 2018 when local residents signalled that they thought such a venue would be good for the town.

Six and a half years later, the current government team has announced that they are working to push forward with the project, with an initial estimated cost of 246,758 euros, which will be financed with European Next Generation funds. The future theatre is also included in the town's Urban Agenda 2030 plan, published by the town hall last September.

Mayor José Alberto Armijo and the councillor for culture, Ana María Muñoz, have held a working meeting with municipal technicians and architect Francisco Ortega Ruiz, who has drafted plans for the new outdoor venue.

According to the town hall "the main objective is to strengthen the cultural and tourist offer of the municipality through the creation of a modern, accessible and sustainable space, suitable for holding cultural and leisure events". However, it has not specified deadlines for this project to start, nor have they offered more details about its technical characteristics.

Plaza de Los Cangrejos is already home to an extensive programme of cultural activities every summer, called 'Disfruta del Verano en Los Cangrejos' (Enjoy the summer in Los Cangrejos).