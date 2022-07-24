Pilot makes emergency landing at Malaga aerodrome after plane loses wheel mid-flight Members of the provincial brigade prepared the runway with a covering of fire-retardant foam

The moment the light aircraft touched down at the Leoni Benabú aerodrome in the Axarquia. / CPB

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Leoni Benabú aerodrome in the Axarquia in Malaga province on Saturday afternoon, 23 July. The pilot of a light aircraft walked away from the incident unharmed after his light aircraft lost a wheel mid-flight.

Members of the Malaga provincial fire brigade, National Police officers, 061 health emergency workers and Civil Protection volunteers travelled to the main runway of the aeronautical complex located in the Velez-Malaga district of El Trapiche.

The fire-fighting specialists spread a large amount of fire-retardant foam on the runway to avoid any type of incident in the event that the aircraft suffered a mishap when landing on its nose gear. Luckily, the manoeuvre went perfectly and the pilot was unharmed, sources have confirmed to SUR.

No information about the pilot’s identity has been released.