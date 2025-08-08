Places available on coach trip to Almuñécar fireworks

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:15 Share

Asociación El Valle, which is based in Puente Don Manuel (Alcaucín), is organising a coach trip to Almuñécar firework night on Friday 15 August, which marks the end of the town's feria.

Limited places are available for members and non members and tickets can be obtained at Meson Sara (Puente Don Manuel) every Friday between 12.30 and 1.30pm, or via email: info.elvalleasociacion@gmail.com.