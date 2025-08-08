Lesiure
Places available on coach trip to Almuñécar fireworks
Asociación El Valle, based in Alcaucín, is organising the excursion on Friday 15 August
Jennie Rhodes
Axarquía
Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:15
Asociación El Valle, which is based in Puente Don Manuel (Alcaucín), is organising a coach trip to Almuñécar firework night on Friday 15 August, which marks the end of the town's feria.
Limited places are available for members and non members and tickets can be obtained at Meson Sara (Puente Don Manuel) every Friday between 12.30 and 1.30pm, or via email: info.elvalleasociacion@gmail.com.
