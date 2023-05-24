'I am passionate to maintain and imrove all aspects'

Amber Crookshank has lived in the village since moving to Spain with her parents when she was eight years old

Jennie Rhodes Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Amber Crookshank is originally from the UK and moved to La Viñuela in the Axarquía with her parents when she was just eight years old, in 2002. As such, she attended the local primary school and then went to the Alta Axarquía secondary school in nearby Periana, where she got her Baccalaureate.

Amber went back to the UK to do a degree in veterinary nursing at The Royal Veterinary College London. On her return to Spain she found a job at the local veterinary practice as a nurse and is currently practice manager.

She lives in Viñuela village with her Spanish partner José Miguel and their four-year-old son who is now at the local school. “Although I am English, I am a fluent Spanish speaker and have integrated into the Spanish family and lifestyle,” Amber pointed out.

She is number five on the village’s PSOE party list for the forthcoming local elections. Amber says of her decision to stand this year, “I aim to improve things for my village and its residents. To make things more transparent and open more channels of communication with the residents.”

She went on to say,“I care about the wellbeing of our residents and importantly the environment and the native flora and fauna of our area."

As a native English and fluent Spanish speaker, Amber is also well-placed to be a “contact point” for the English-speaking community “as a way of helping them settle into Spanish life, and to inform them of local cultural events”.

“I do feel very lucky to live in such a beautiful area and I am passionate to maintain and improve all aspects of it,” Amber concluded.