Party like it's 1999 on the Costa del Sol this weekend

The ‘90s Lovers Festival returns to Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol as the town bids farewell to summer on Saturday 30 August.

Organised by the Sala Bolero group and the town hall, the event will start at 8pm at the La Granja sports and leisure complex. It will feature 90s legend Whigfield, who is best known for her song Saturday Night, Anita Doth (formerly of the group 2Unlimited), Rebeka Brown and King África, among others.

In addition, there will be a special show dedicated to the 90s, a tribute to Spanish techno pop, DJs and dance. Prior to this, on Friday 29th, the Fiesta Blanca Closing Summer will also be held at the same complex from 10 pm.

Click here for tickets and further information.

Aimed at a younger audience, the Fiesta Blanca Closing Summer is happening on Friday 29 August, also at the La Granja de Torrox complex, between 10pm and 4am.