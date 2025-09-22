Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Paraglider rushed to Costa del Sol hospital with serious injuries

The 48-year-old man got into difficulties and apparently collided with a number of boats while taking off from the beach

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 22 September 2025, 18:10

A 48-year-old man was rushed to the Hospital Regional in Malaga after being involved in a paraglider accident on Benajarafe beach on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The incident happened at 7.20pm on Sunday 21 September, when witnesses reported that the man had suffered an accident while attempting to take off with the paraglider from the sand, after colliding with boats on the beach.

He suffered serious injuries to one leg and was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Malaga city. No further details have been released about the injured man's condition.

Local and National Police officers also attended the scene and cordoned off the area, which was busy with people at the time, to attend to the injured paraglider.

