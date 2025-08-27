Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Resident of inland Malaga town dies while paragliding in Granada province

The 68-year-old man was a keen fan of the sport, which he regularly practiced

Eugenio Cabezas / Pilar García-Trevijano

Malaga / Granada

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 16:24

There was shock in the small, inland Malaga province town of Periana in the Axarquía area following the death of a local man. Paco, 68, lost his life in a paragliding accident in the town of Loja in neighbouring Granada province on Friday, 22 August. The deceased was originally from Malaga city, although he had been living in the upper Axarquía area for a decade. He was a great fan of this popular sport.

The accident happened in the Peñón Prieto area, when the man was reportedly flying over the village of Venta del Rayo. He fell shortly before 8pm, after apparently suffering a failed landing manoeuvre. The Local Police in the area requested an ambulance.

The 061 health emergency centre, Guardia Civil, air traffic control centre and the coordination and rescue centre were immediately mobilised. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the paraglider's life and his death was confirmed.

Landing areas

According to Loja town hall, the area where the fatal accident occurred is monitored and is regularly being improved. To date, no such other incident has ever happened. Municipal authorities also maintain a number of other landing areas in the town.

The conditions and the orography of Loja mean that paragliding and hang gliding can be practiced practically all year round, with the Sierra and the Pico del Hacho being some of the most preferred locations. It has been two decades since these sports first became popular in the Granada town, where hundreds of people go every year, including to attend the annual free-flight competition.

