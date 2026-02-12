Torrox to improve collection of greenhouse plastics and agricultural waste

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 12 February 2026, 15:20 Share

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol and Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga have joined forces with the Nerja-based NGO El Taller de la Amistad, to launch an initiative to collect agricultural plastics and vegetable waste generated by greenhouses in the town.

The disposal of agricultural waste and plastics is one of one of the most challenging environmental issues for the agricultural sector in the Axarquía area of Malaga and the meeting marked the start of a joint project aimed at tackling the problem.

The Axarquia, known for its high fruit and vegetable production, has for years had conflicts related to the inadequate management of agricultural plastics, especially those from greenhouse coverings, mulch and other materials for agricultural use. This waste, in the absence of efficient management systems, has ended up in illegal landfills or scattered in rural areas, generating environmental problems.

Environmental organisations in the area have regularly denounced the presence of agricultural plastic waste which finds its way to areas including rivers, where it can be transformed into microplastics that reach the Mediterranean Sea. This waste, carried by the wind or rain, not only deteriorates the agricultural environment but also the coastline, a basic asset for tourism and local biodiversity.

The meeting explored the possible involvement of the NGO El Taller de la Amistad, which works with people with disabilities and is currently working on e-waste recycling projects that could be extended to agriculture.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina (PP), remarked that the initiative is part of a broader municipal strategy that includes the future implementation of an organic waste treatment plant and the opening of a new 'punto limpio' (municipal dump).

Farmers have been calling for solutions to the lack of specific collection points for agricultural plastics for many years. The problem has generated legal uncertainty and concerns about possible fines.

"We reinforce the commitment and institutional collaboration to guarantee, in the short term, the correct management of plant waste and to advance in the environmental sustainability of the municipality," said councillor for agriculture Ana Pérez.