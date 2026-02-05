Malaga road accident: driver injured after car leaves road and overturns

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 17:50 Share

A driver was injured in a traffic accident in Rincón de la Victoria (Malaga) on Thursday after his car left the road and overturned. Firefighters had to intervene to get him out of the vehicle.

According to sources, the accident on Calle Argentina happened between 11am and 12pm.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found that the driver and sole occupant of the car was trapped inside. Fortunately, his injuries were not serious and he was safely pulled out.