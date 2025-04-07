One man dead and another injured in collision between motorbike and car on Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 09:46 Compartir

There has been another fatal road traffic accident in Malaga province . A 40-year-old man died and another, 23, was slightly injured in a serious crash in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol last night.

According to 112 Andalucía sources, a collision between a motorbike and a car happened at around 9.15pm on the Camino de Algarrobo road. The emergency telephone number received calls from several witnesses reporting the collision between the two vehicles and that one person was seriously injured.

Local Police and Guardia Civil traffic officers quickly arrived on the scene. Paramedics were also sent, but they were only able to confirm the death of one man at the scene, while the other injured person, the 23-year-old, was taken to hospital.