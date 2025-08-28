One dead and four injured in head-on crash involving two cars on A-356 in Malaga province Two 16-year-old girls were taken to a hospital in the Axarquía, while a 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman were transferred to a hospital in Malaga city

There has been a new tragedy on the roads of Malaga province. A 38-year-old man has died and four females have been injured, three of them minors, when two cars collided in La Viñuela in the Axarquía area, as reported by 112 Andalucía, the regional emergency agency service.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday night when several witnesses called 112 to report a head-on collision between two cars at kilometre 36 of the A-356. They explained in their calls that there were people injured and trapped in the cars, so the contol room activated the fire brigade, 061 health emergency service, Guardia Civil and road maintenance teams.

The medical services at the scene of the accident confirmed that a 38-year-old man died and that four females were injured, three of them minors. Two 16-year-olds were taken to the Hospital de la Axarquía while a 14-year-old and a 49-year-old woman were transferred to a hospital in Malaga city.