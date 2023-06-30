Water cuts, with immediate effect, in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar to help guarantee supply

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

The persistent drought is worstening in the Axarquía. As a result the first restrictions on the use of water by the public in the eastern part of Malaga province have come into effect.

With immediate effect Aqualia, the water company responsible for the supply in Vélez-Málaga, has issued a notice of "temporary suspension" of the supply between 11.30pm to 6.30am for the population centres of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar. The move, which came into effect during the early hours of this morning (Friday, 30 June) will be in place “until further notice” to guarantee the service throughout the day".

The measure, which affects the two main population centres of the municipality, coincides with the Vélez-Málaga Town Hall's ban on the filling of private swimming pools, the watering of parks and gardens and the washing down of streets with drinking water due to the drought. La Viñuela reservoir, the main source of water for the eastern region, is at a historic low in its 34-year history at just 9.1% of its capacity (15 cubic hectometers).

Aqualia sources told SUR that the company has been forced to take this measure due to a 20% reduction in the water supply. Sources have warned that the measure could be extended to more towns in Vélez-Málaga in the coming weeks as the population increases due to the high summer season.