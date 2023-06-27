Reservoir in south of Spain faces scorching summer with the lowest level of water ever recorded La Viñuela in Malaga province's Axarquía region is at just 9.2 per cent of its capacity

For the first time in its 34 year history La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía is facing a summer with reserves below 15.2 cubic hectometres, with just 9.2 per cent capacity; a figure that was first recorded in November 2022. The rain last December and the end of this spring did little to alleviate the situation, which is unprecedented.

The Junta de Andalucía, as the administration exclusively responsible for water in the Andalusian Mediterranean basin, is still trying to implement emergency measures, after approving up to three drought decrees in as many years. While the first two focused on the use of regenerated water from the wastewater treatment plants, the third decree focuses on trying to use the remaining nine per cent in the most effective way.

To this end, an emergency project has been awarded to install surface pumps connected to the water supply intake, in an attempt to ensure that the water sent to the El Trapiche drinking water treatment plant is of the highest possible quality, although much of what remains is silt and sludge. All the animal species that inhabit the reservoir, such as fish and turtles, will be removed and rehomed

The budget for the project amounts to more than 780,000 euros and its execution will last for eight months, according to a press release from the regional government. As announced at the end of April, this work is included in the third drought decree to improve the quality of water supply to the Axarquía towns and villages of Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Totalán, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja, with a total of 220,000 inhabitants.

Cuts to irrigation

After the last drought management committee convened by the Junta de Andalucía, no drastic measures were agreed to domestic supply in the province, but the municipalities of Axarquía were urged to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent, to around 170 litres per inhabitant per day, compared to the current 212 litres per inhabitant per day.

In Malaga city and the western Costa del Sol this figure is 10 per cent. Town halls will have to report their weekly consumption to Axaragua,the company responsible for the management of the water supply in the Axarquía, and this in turn, will be reported to the Junta de Anldalucía.

In the Guadalhorce valley the allocation for irrigation has been reduced by 37 per cent, from the 40 cubic hectometres initially planned to just 25. In the Axarquía they have not had access to water from La Viñuela since October 2022. Only around half of the subtropical plantations and greenhouses have alternative resources with regenerated water from the area’s waste water treatment plants.

Costa del Sol levels

At La Concepción reservoir, which supplies the Costa del Sol, the historic minimum was reported on 14 November 2005, during one of the worst droughts in living memory, when it reached 4.9 cubic hectometres (7.9% of its capacity). At present, it still contains 37.93 cubic hectometres (65.92%).

In the Guadalteba reservoir the minimum also occurred on 9 October 2005, with 7.2 cubic hectometres (4.7% of its capacity). In the Guadalhorce it occurred on 22 September 2008, with 11.9 cubic hectometres (9.5%) and in the Conde de Guadalhorce, on 14 November 2005, with 12.9 cubic hectometres (19.4%).

In the latter case, the current figure is very similar, with just 15.44 hectometres, at 23.22% of its capacity. The Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, has been repeating in recent months that if there is no significant rainfall before September, "drastic measures will have to be taken in autumn".