New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge

Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province has introduced new signage for its main attractions, which include El Saltillo suspension bridge and hiking route ... which crosses the River Almanchares and opened in October 2020. The initiative has a cost 49,852 euros through a programme from the Junta de Andalucía regional government.

The idea behind the Junta's Leader local development strategies falls within the framework of the Andalusian rural development programme for the improvement of the quality of life in the municipalities.

Zoom Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, with the new signage. SUR

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, said: "With this tourist signage project we set ourselves the objective of unifying, modernising and making the existing tourist signage in our village more accessible for all those who visit us throughout the year."