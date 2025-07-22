Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, with the new signage. SUR
Tourism

New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge

Canillas de Aceituno is home to El Saltillo, the bridge which opened in October 2020 and spans the River Almanchares

Eugenio Cabezas

Canillas de Aceituno

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:04

Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province has introduced new signage for its main attractions, which include El Saltillo suspension bridge and hiking route ... which crosses the River Almanchares and opened in October 2020. The initiative has a cost 49,852 euros through a programme from the Junta de Andalucía regional government.

