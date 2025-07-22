New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
Canillas de Aceituno is home to El Saltillo, the bridge which opened in October 2020 and spans the River Almanchares
Eugenio Cabezas
Canillas de Aceituno
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:04
Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province has introduced new signage for its main attractions, which include El Saltillo suspension bridge and hiking route ... which crosses the River Almanchares and opened in October 2020. The initiative has a cost 49,852 euros through a programme from the Junta de Andalucía regional government.
The idea behind the Junta's Leader local development strategies falls within the framework of the Andalusian rural development programme for the improvement of the quality of life in the municipalities.
The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, said: "With this tourist signage project we set ourselves the objective of unifying, modernising and making the existing tourist signage in our village more accessible for all those who visit us throughout the year."
Límite de sesiones alcanzadas
El acceso al contenido Premium está abierto por cortesía del establecimiento donde te encuentras, pero ahora mismo hay demasiados usuarios conectados a las vez.
Por favor, inténtalo pasados unos minutos.
Sesión cerrada
Al iniciar sesión desde un dispositivo distinto, por seguridad, se cerró la última sesión en este.
Para continuar disfrutando de su suscripción digital, inicie sesión en este dispositivo.
¿Tienes una suscripción? Inicia sesión
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.