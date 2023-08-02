New section of Malaga’s coastal path opens in the Axarquía Benajarafe and Chilches are now connected via a 487-metre-long stretch of the Senda Litoral that has taken eight years to complete

A new section of Malaga province’s coastal path has opened in Vélez-Málaga. Section four, which links Benajarafe and Chilches, opened on Monday 31 July after eight years in the pipeline. With sections two and three expected to be complete in the next few days, the entire stretch of that part of the Vélez-Málaga coastline will be finished, more than eight years after the administrative procedures began.

The councillor for Benajarafe and Chilches, Rocío Ruiz, together with the councillor for Infrastructure, Jesús María Claros, visited the section, which is 487.31 metres long, at a total cost of 217,788 euros, financed entirely by Malaga's provincial authority, La Diputación, on Monday.

Ruiz said in a statement, "The residents of Benajarafe and Chilches are happy with the completion of this important work. Residents’ groups had been demanding a path and now it is a reality. This is a strategic project which, with the help of the Diputación, will provide the municipality with more mobility and safety.”

Ruiz went on to say, “The Senda Litoral is a project that aims to link the entire coast of the province so that it can be done on foot without endangering the safety of pedestrians. After many previous obstacles, it is now a reality."

Parking

Claros said, "The disappearance of the railway network in this section and the transformation of the old national road into an urban road have been an opportunity for environmental and landscape improvement. A new promenade has been created, the signposting along the route has been improved and environmental regeneration work has been carried out. In addition, a 12-metre long and three-metre-wide wooden footbridge has been installed."

The councillors added that the town hall is in talks with the central government to "authorise parking areas and also to improve accessibility to the beach in some areas". They explained that this is because, “with the works and the construction of the coastal path, there are certain areas where people used to park, especially on summer weekends to go to the beach, which are no longer available."

They went on to say, "We are in talks with the government, as well as with residents and nearby landowners, to create parking areas to try to ensure that the establishments in the area and the users of these beach bars and the beaches have parking spaces available."