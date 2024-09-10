New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 10:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A new nightly bus service started operating between Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, and Malaga city on Monday 9 September. Rincón de la Victoria town hall signed an agreement with the Malaga area metropolitan transport consortium (Ctmam) meaning that there will now be a service in operation every night and on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, this line will extend its timetable until 3am.

From Sunday to Thursday there will be three departures from the Muelle de Heredia stop in Malaga to Rincón, at 23.30, 00.40am and 01.50. The mayor, Francisco Salado, said: “We are making an important effort to improve transport in general and this is another step in that direction. We will continue to respond to the demands of local residents and there will also be new developments soon in urban transport in Rincón de la Victoria.”

Salado went on to say that the town hall is now working to improve the service from Los Rubios, to the University of Malaga (UMA) and connections with the train station in Malaga that allow a connection via local train to Malaga Airport.

According to the town hall, “‘This improvement will not only be an opportunity to travel at night from or to Malaga, but indirectly allows night travel within the municipality by connecting along the coast the towns of Torre de Benagalbón, Rincón de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral, something that until this past July was impossible and will improve internal public transport in Rincón de la Victoria in the early hours of the morning.”