New mayor for Malaga village following vote of no confidence

The new mayor of Comares José Miguel Ruiz (left) shakes hands with Manuel Robles who held the post for 40 years until the June 2023 local elections.

There were no surprises on Thursday 31 October in the village of Comares in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province when the socialist José Miguel Ruiz was voted in as new mayor following a vote of no confidence against the independent Eva Aguilar.

In the extraordinary council meeting held on Thursday the motion of censure presented a fortnight ago by the four Partido Popular (PP) councillors and one PSOE councillor to unseat Aguilar was successful.

Aguilar won the last local election in June 2023 and with the support of the only PSOE councillor they ousted Manuel Robles, who had been the mayor since 1983. After Robles, 71, stepped down as councillor in June this year, talks began between the PP and the PSOE to oust Aguilar, who was previously an administrative assistant at the town hall before winning the 2023 election.

The council meeting started with a minute's silence for the victims of the flooding in Spain. Then in his speech after taking office as the new mayor, José Miguel Ruiz said that he would “‘give his all” to work “for the general interest of the village”. He added, “I will always be open to welcome any resident, regardless of their ideology, I will govern for everyone.”

Differences

Before the vote on the motion of censure, during the speeches, Aguilar and Ruiz had a heated debate about the reasons for the motion of censure, in which they aired their differences about the development of the government pact signed in June 2023 between the PSOE and Avanza Comares.

Ruiz justified his breaking of the agreement saying that he felt he was being “pushed aside” and that there was “lack of trust and non-compliance with commitments”. He also believes that “supplies have been awarded to direct relatives of Avanza Comares”.

Aguilar described her 16 months in office as “short but intense” and thanked residents for their “support.” She went on to say, “We achieved something historic, what the PSOE had not managed to do in 40 years, to remove the PP, we leave with our feet on the ground and our heads held very high.” Aguilar was also critical of Ruiz, who she has accused of “acting without prior communication with the mayor's office”.

The new mayor of Comares was congratulated by all councillors, as well as by councillors from the Axarquía, from the PP and PSOE as well as the former mayor for four decades, Manuel Robles, who shook hands with him and wished him “luck”.