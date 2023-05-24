New library to be built next to Nerja's iconic Balcón de Europa Malaga’s provincial authority will transfer one million euros to the town hall for the project, valued at 1.32 million euros, which will be put out to tender in the next few weeks

Nerja town hall has given the green light for a new library to be built near the town's iconic Balcón de Europa. The technical document was approved following favourable reports from the Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, as well as the town hall.

The project involves an investment of 1.35 million euros, of which the Diputcaión is contributing one million euros and the rest will be covered by municipal resources.

The new library will be a large public facility with a surface area of more than 800 square metres, distributed over three floors and two basements. Users will also be able to enjoy a terrace overlooking the sea.

The next step in the project is the approval of the administrative specifications which will allow the contract to be put out to tender, "with the aim of starting as soon as possible", according to a statement from Nerja town hall.

The project is part of the extraordinary municipal infrastructure and equipment plan for the Ppromotion of local employment, included in the municipal shock plan to help the town recover from the effects of the pandemic.

It was in 2020 that plans were first annnounced for a new library to be built on the plot acquired in August 2021 by expropriation from the Docente José del Peso Blanco foundation, in Calle Iglesia. It is next to the Balcón de Europa and will replace the current facility located on Plaza de la Ermita de las Angustias.