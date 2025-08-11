New beach bar opens on eastern Costa del Sol after almost a decade since noise complaints forced predecessor to close

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 11 August 2025, 18:52 Share

Lamalaka, the new beach club on Calahonda beach, next to the Balcón de Europa in Nerja, on the eastern Costa del Sol has opened its doors. Madrid-based Cielo de Montera S. L. is managing the beach bar which offers three areas: a restaurant, a cocktail bar with a DJ and a sun lounger area.

Until the summer of 2014 Calahonda beach was home to Papagayo, which was closed by municipal order after numerous complaints from local residents about noise over the years. Subsequently, in 2017, the town hall acquired the land, which was privately owned, for one million euros and demolished the building in 2018 after a series of complaints about the presence of homeless people in the area.

Cielo de Montera S. L. was responsible for building the new beach bar, whose name refers to the Phoenician name for Malaga, Malaka. After eight months of construction, the venue has been a huge success with the public in its first weeks of operation since it opened its doors in mid-July. The operation of the restaurant on this municipal plot next to the beach has involved a total investment of 964,811 euros and the company will pay an annual fee of 72,000 to the town hall for a period of 25 years.

The bar combines the authenticity of Nerja with the beauty of the Costa del Sol and according to its promoters, Lamalaka is a new concept in beach clubs that promises to become "the essential meeting place" of the season. With a menu that embraces the Mediterranean diet, an international wine list with more than 50 options Lamalaka "redefines the art of enjoying yourself by the sea". The space is divided into three complementary areas that set the pace for the day: Lasala, Lajarana and Lahamaka.

According to a statement released by the company, Lasala "is the gastronomic heart, where cuisine is enjoyed at a leisurely pace". Its menu offers fried anchovies, tuna tacos, steak tartare and cuts of grilled meat, to grilled sardines with Mexican sauce, Greek watermelon salad with feta cheese or grilled sukiyaki sea bass.

When the sun goes down, Lajarana becomes the epicentre of leisure, perfect for those looking to relax with a cocktail in hand and enjoy national and international wines and DJ sessions. Its drinks menu features classics such as mojitos and Moscow mules, alongside its own creations such as LaMalaka.

Lahamaka has sun loungers and Balinese beds with privileged views of the Mediterranean. The beach club is designed to blend naturally into its surroundings, drawing inspiration from Nerja's native vegetation thanks to the presence of more than fifteen selected species. According to its promoters, it offers "a unique atmosphere where the enjoyment of gastronomy, music and the sea combine to create an unforgettable experience".