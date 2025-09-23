New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:44 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol, along with bus company Alsa, has launched a mobile phone application which will allow bus users to check real-time information on the municipality's bus service.

Thanks to the Alsa Vélez-Málaga app users will be able to find out information about lines, routes and timetables, as well as incidents and bus locations through the Street View system, 24 hours a day.

Mayor of Vélez, Jesús Lupiáñez, explained that "the app can be downloaded free of charge on multiple devices and operating systems, offering users an easier way to use public transport". He described the app as "clearly modern and accessible" and "an interesting way to get around Vélez-Málaga quickly and efficiently, thanks to the use of mobile applications".

Councillor for transport, Celestino Rivas, said: "It is an intuitive, accessible and easy-to-navigate application, as well as being free for iOS and Android, adapting in this case to the operating systems commonly used by people. It can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store."

It has an alert and notification system, a 'favourites' area, route optimisation, QR codes, wi-fi connection available on the bus and a tutorial section to help users quickly familiarise themselves with its functions. In addition, a QR code will be placed at all stops within reach of transport users and residents, so that they can download the app whenever they want, with all the resources at their disposal.

"This app will not pose any particular difficulty for our residents and visitors. They will be able to closely monitor routes and itineraries, with all the information on the distribution of stops, which will make transport in the municipality more comfortable, simple and sustainable," said Rivas.