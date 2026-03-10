Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Angela and Alfie Fornear present the cheque to the Save the Children shop in Bath, UK SUR
Charity

Nerja's 41 Club chooses children's charity in memory of former member's wife

Jennie Rhodes

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 15:31

The 41 Club Nerja has selected ‘Save the Children’ as its charity in memory of Patricia Marshall who died in January at the age of 90. Patricia was the wife of Arthur, a long standing member from the early days of the club.

The family had specified “no flowers” at the funeral and instead had asked for donations to the children's charity, "to mark Patricia’s long career in education and her love of children".

Patricia and Arthur Marshall had returned to the UK some years ago and the presentation of a cheque for 300 pounds sterling was made to Anna, the manager of the Save the Children shop in Bath, England, by Alfie and Angela Fornear.

Fornear was chairman of 41 Club Nerja on the Eastern Costa del Sol three times, before he and Angela returned to the UK after living in Malaga province for a number of years. Alfie and Angela "have remained close friends" of members of the Nerja club.

