Nerja seeks to preserve traditional boat storage area and fishermen's hut on popular tourist beach

Until just seven decades ago, Nerja was a municipality on the Costa del Sol where the main industries were agriculture and fishing. With the tourist boom, however, the fishing trade became less and less important. And, nowadays, agriculture is mostly focused on the thousands of hectares of subtropical and vegetable crops in the fertile meadows of Maro and El Playazo. What remains from the fishing industry are some traditional boats, especially in the 'varadero' area (the boathouse) and the fishermen's huts on the popular Burriana tourist beach. There are also some on Calahonda beach.

During its last meeting, the local council approved the creation of a working group whose purpose "will be to develop a consensus proposal to be presented" to the territorial delegation of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and sustainable development of the Junta de Andalucía regional government, with the aim of "obtaining the relevant authorisation so that fishermen with boats currently stored on the Burriana beach can make use of the space in a regulated manner". Not surprisingly, in recent years there have been several requests to regularise these areas.

The council proposes that the new working group consist of mayor José Alberto Armijo, the councillors for beaches, agriculture and fisheries and tourism, spokespersons from all parties in the town hall and a representative of the fishermen.

Councillor for beaches María del Carmen López said that "this initiative aims to reach a consensus on a proposal between the municipal representatives and the fishermen's collective, in order to regularise the situation of the boathouse and the fishermen's hut on the Burriana beach". "At the same time, it seeks to ensure respect for our traditions, recognising the deep historical and emotional roots that the use of this space has for the people of the sea," she added.

Previous meeting

In July, María del Carmen López and councillor Daniel Rivas held a meeting with the owners of the boats located on Burriana beach to inform them of the decision of the Capitanía Marítima de Málaga coastal authority to ban nautical activities without the necessary authorisations.

This ban was made on the basis of the complaint made by the territorial delegation of sustainability and environment of the Andalusian regional government.

Agreement to improve security

At the same time, Nerja town hall and the Ministry of the Interior will sign a collaboration agreement aimed at developing and implementing "measures to strengthen coordination" between the Local Police and the Guardia Civil in matters of public safety.

Among the main aspects of the agreement, councillor for security Francisco Arce highlighted "the improvement in the exchange of information and access to databases between the security forces". It will also encourage more fluid communication and the shared use of premises. Finally, the local security board will draw up a plan, which will define the objectives and action programmes deemed necessary.