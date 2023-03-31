Nerja Cave to have largest virtual reality room in Spain The new space will allow visitors to see galleries not open to the public as well as cave paintings

Nerja Cave, one of the most visited monuments in Malaga province with more than 436,000 tickets sold in 2022, is set to open its new virtual reality space on 29 April this year.

The space will make the Neolithic cave accessible to everybody as well as allow people to see the galleries that cannot be visited for conservation or safety reasons, as well as some of its cave paintings.

Two new rooms will allow visitors to 'tour' the non-accessible galleries using virtual reality glasses in an experience that can hold up to 60 people and that can take up to 360 visitors per hour; the maximum allowed in the cave for conservation reasons.

Once the virtual reality room is up and running, the price of admission to the cave will increase by two euros. A different option will be available for people unable to access the cave itself for mobility or other health reasons and who wish only to visit the new virtual reality area.

As well as the virtual reality rooms, the restaurant has a new terrace which offers views of Maro village and the cliffs. Javier Salas, president of the Nerja Cave foundation and government subdelegate in Malaga, highlighted the "innovation" provided by these two spaces "which allow us to offer visitors a more modern cave, focused on providing the best service, as the virtual reality room makes the cave more accessible and will show elements that cannot be seen during the visit for conservation reasons".