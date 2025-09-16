Nerja asks central government for free transfer of old barracks next to old watchtower

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 16:43 Share

Nerja town hall has embarked on a path to expand its cultural and social spaces. The local government team has approved mayor José Alberto Armijo's proposal to request the free transfer of the town's old barracks and their grounds from the Ministry of Finance.

The aim is to recover the building and its surroundings so that they can be used as a social and cultural facility. The mayor has stated that this transfer will allow the "rehabilitation of the building", which is located next to the old Macaca watchtower (dating back to the 15th century), in the heart of Punta Lara. This strategic space is part of Nerja's heritage, which the project aims to preserve.

Councillor for culture Ana María Muñoz added that the building belongs to the state heritage, but its state of abandonment implies that "it is of no interest to the central government". Therefore, the town hall calls for its transfer and subsequent renovation.

Redevelopment work

During his visit to the work carried out on Calle Torres Viejas de Macaca, the mayor stated that this intervention "will contribute to improving the quality of life of the residents of this street, renewing its infrastructure and optimising its accessibility".

The investment for this work is 270,729.62 euros, co-financed by the town hall and the residents' association of this area. The estimated completion time is the end of November.