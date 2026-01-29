Narco-boats watched by Guardia Civil along eastern Costa del Sol

Image of two of the boats, this Wednesday in Caleta de Vélez.

Narco-boats continue to take refuge from the storms along the eastern Costa del Sol.

At least three boats were spotted on Wednesday 28 January off the coast of Algarrobo and were under surveillance by Guardia Civil patrols from land, a boat and a helicopter, according to witnesses and sources consulted by SUR.

Images posted on social media in recent days show at least six high-speed semi-rigid boats which, in principle, are not transporting drugs, but fuel, a common operation of those known as 'petaqueros'.

The sightings have also been repeated around Caleta de Vélez harbour and on previous days, near Torrox-Costa lighthouse, as well as off La Torrecilla beach in Nerja.

In two videos uploaded by the Facebook page Playas de la Axarquía, three boats can be seen near Caleta harbour and in another a chase by with the Guardia Civil's maritime service boat in the waters near the port area.

The continued presence of these vessels is happening due to strong winds brought by Storms Joseph and Kristin, with gusts exceeding 80 kilometres per hour, which has led the crew members to seek shelter at points close to the coast and, in an unprecedented way, in ports and harbours.

Guardia Civil sources have pointed out that storms are making it difficult for their patrol boat to operate at sea, which can be seen in the images posted on the Playas de la Axarquía Facebook page.

On Sunday night a narco-boat was documented for the first time at Caleta de Vélez harbour. In those images, the occupants, with their faces hidden, waved at the camera while being filmed by Guardia Civil officers. The professional association Jucil denounced the "impunity" with which these organisations act, while highlighting that they did not have a patrol boat available to them at the time and were therefore unable to identify the crew members.

A day later, Vigilancia Aduanera (customs surveillance) pursued three narco-boats that had taken refuge from the storm in the same area. Although the boats managed to escape, sources confirmed to SUR that the chase prevented the supply of fuel, thus frustrating the logistical operation to support other boats.

More effective

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has expressed his concern after the first videos, saying that he is in permanent contact with the Guardia Civil and demanding more troops and material resources from the government, considering that the incidents are "isolated and unprecedented until now" in the area.

The Grupo Independiente Pro Municipio de Torre del Mar (GIPMTM) political party which makes up a coalition along with the Partido Popular (PP) at Vélez-Málaga town hall, has said it will take an urgent proposal to reinforce security on the coast to the next council meeting.

GIPMTM spokesperson Jesús Pérez Atencia has called for immediate and permanent reinforcements, including drones and coastal surveillance systems, to avoid further "scenarios of insecurity and impunity".

Meanwhile, the police deployment continues along the Axarquía's coastline, with land, sea and air surveillance, while waiting for the weather conditions to improve. The sources consulted insist that the storm has been a determining factor for the boats to remain close to the coast and stress the importance of keeping up the pressure to prevent these areas from becoming a refuge for drug traffickers.