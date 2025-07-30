Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:43 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting its popular annual 'Soundtrack Concert' on Saturday 2 August. The concert will be staged at the town's Manuel Laza Palacio primary school and it starts at 9pm. The concert is free with admission until full capacity is reached.

The town's Asociación Musica-Cultura Banda de Música will perform a complete repertoire of themes from well-known animated, adventure, comedy, action and film classics in a show designed for the whole family.

Among the pieces that will be performed are music from The Phantom of the Opera, King Kong, The Wizard of Oz and The Little Mermaid. The concert will last approximately two hours with a brief interval. The band currently has about 90 members whose ages range from eight to 60 years.

The promotional poster for the concert was created by Carmen Santiago and Martín Alcaide who are both members of the band. Rincón de la Victoria town hall has invited residents and visitors alike "to enjoy a magical night of open-air film soundtrack music with a cultural offering suitable for the whole family".