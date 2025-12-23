Local Police force on the Costa del Sol 'devastated' following death of 46-year-old officer

Irene Quirante Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 15:32 Share

The Local Police force in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is mourning the death of officer Domingo Jesús, who everyone referred to as 'Guti' (his surname was Gutiérrez). He died on Friday 19 December at the age of 46 after suffering a stroke. His untimely death has left his wife, family and colleagues devastated and on Sunday they said their last farewell to him amid applause and full honours at the town's funeral home. "He was very dear to everyone".

The officer, who was from Vélez-Málaga, had been a member of the Local Police force for at least 20 years. "He was always ready to help and to look for the friendly side of things," said his colleagues. In January this year he was awarded the police merit medal.

When Guti took off his uniform, his passion was rock music and he had a collection of guitars and a list of rock classics. He was also described as a keen sportsman, with a particular fondness for cycling.

Vélez-Málaga town hall expressed its "deepest condolences" for the death of the municipal police officer, as well as expressing its affection and support for his family, friends and colleagues. "His dedication and devotion to our town will always remain in our memory," said the town hall on its social media.

The SIP-AN union in Vélez-Málaga, said via its social media: "We are devastated by the early loss of our friend and colleague", adding "We cannot get used to the idea of not seeing you again."