Plea to help locate British man last seen on Costa del Sol more than two months ago

A new appeal has been issued by the police and several specialised associations in Spain that are actively searching for Ruaridh Tanner, a British man who has been missing in Spain since 7 October. According to the SOS Desaparecidos missing person association, the 37-year-old man, who lives in the UK, went missing in Nerja and has not been in contact with his family since. The organisation has issued an international alert to the possibility that the missing man may be outside Spain, even in the UK.

Tanner may have disappeared along with his vehicle, a silver VW Polo - with the registration number LN64 XDT

The information released by the various missing persons associations suggests that Tanner may have disappeared along with his vehicle, a silver Volkswagen with registration number LN64 XDT, although no further information along this line or the circumstances leading up to his disappearance has been made available at this stage.

The description released by SOS Desaparecidos states that Ruaridh Tanner is 1.85 metres tall, has brown hair and has two distinctive tattoos: one of a small dog on his left calf and another of a caduceus staff on the back of his left arm, elements that could facilitate his identification.

The Erican Rescate ONG organisation is also collaborating in the sharing of information operation, which has issued its own poster that places the age of the missing person at 33 years, a discrepancy which is usual in the early stages of this type of investigation. In this case, it is also stated that the disappearance happened on 25 October and that the missing person weighs 80 kilos.

Tanner's family has publicly asked for help to find him and the various associations add that any information, however small it may seem, can be key to helping the investigation.

Anyone who can provide information about this disappearance can contact the 112 emergency services number, 061 (Guardia Civil), 091 (National Police), SOS Desaparecidos on 868 286 726 or Erican Rescate ONG on 607 118 375.