Man arrested after allegedly punching and kicking partner at Axarquía campsite

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 16:59

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 January in the village of Cajiz in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province, after witnesses reported that he had allegedly hit his 35-year-old Spanish girlfriend during an argument. The incident happened at a parking area for motorhomes and caravans located in the Los Puertas area of the village.

Officers quickly arrived quickly at the scene where the Moroccan man, who admitted punching and kicking his partner, was arrested. The man also confessed that he had tried to take the woman’s handbag because it contained her identity documents.

The woman was taken to a local health centre where she was treated for a number of injuries as well as a severe panic attack as a result of the incident. The man was handed over to National Police officers, who are investigating an alleged crime of gender-based violence.

Reporting incidents

Victims or witnesses of gender violence crimes can report incidents by calling the number 016, which is active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Incidents can also be reported via email: 016-online@igualdad.gob.es or WhatsApp on: 600 000 016.

The 112 Andalucía emergency number, National Police (091) and the Guardia Civil (062) numbers can also be used to report incidents. If it is not possible to make a call, officers can be contacted via the AlertCops mobile phone application, from which an alert signal will be sent to the police using geolocation.

Avocados stolen from plantation

A man from Churriana was also arrested in the Cajiz area on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 37 kilos of avocados from a plantation. The owner of the farm spotted suspicious activity on security cameras set up around the plantation and alerted the Local Police in Vélez-Málaga.

Officers found a man carrying a bag of avocados in the vicinity of the plantation. According to Cadena Ser Axarquia radio station, the man confessed that he had taken the fruit "to feed his children", having recently been released from prison. Another bag of avocados was found in his vehicle.