Malaga's provincial authority delivers plan to Axarquía town

Colmenar in the east of Malaga province has just 3,600 registered inhabitants and is situated in the Montes de Málaga natural park. Although nestled in the heart of this protected natural area, it forms part of the Axarquía. Olive trees, vineyards and livestock are its main sources of income. Rural tourism is also important.

Now Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has completed a preliminary basic municipal development plan for Colmenar, a document that outlines the urban growth of the town.

Presenting the document to the mayor of Colmenar, José Martín. Nieves Atencia from the Diputación highlighted in a statement that the document represents "an important step for Colmenar", as it addresses challenges such as depopulation, sustainability, the promotion of economic activity and the need for "modern, effective urban planning that is appropriate to the new needs and demands of the population and the new productive system".

It has been developed by technical staff from the Diputación's architecture and planning department within the framework of the Andalusian law for the promotion of territorial sustainability (LISTA).

This document is part of the urban plans that the Diputación is drafting using GIS (Geographic Information System) technology and plans include more public spaces, transport and more nature trails.

The process will continue with the publication of the draft plan on the Colmenar town hall website, opening a period of public consultation. Subsequently, Colmenar town hall will carry out the initial approval of the document, which will be sent to the Andalusian regional government for approval before its final approval by the town hall.