Malaga's Axarquía region seeks consensus over swimming pools

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Thursday, 25 April 2024, 21:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Oriental association of town halls in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province, Jorge Martín, and the managing director of public water company Axaragua, Daniel Cívico, have called on the area’s town halls to reach a consensus on the filling of private swimming pools as summer approaches.

At a meeting on Tuesday 23 April, the situation of La Viñuela reservoir was once again analysed, which is currently at 31.23 cubic hectometres, or 19.01 per cent of its capacity. Also discussed were the water saving measures adapted by the town halls and approved by the Drought Management Committee of the Mediterranean Basins in February; before the heavy rainfall over Easter.

With regard to the filling of the swimming pools Martin called for “the consensus of all town halls" in making the final decision but highlighted that it is the town halls that have the “competence in this matter” and that they need to analyse "what margin exists for the filling of swimming pools for the summer".

Water from wells

The Mancomunidad has written to the Junta de Andalucía asking that the filling and refilling of private and communal swimming pools that are not used for tourism purposes be authorised. It proposes using non-drinking water from wells in the area, as they subsequently receive the corresponding chlorination and purification treatments once the water is in the pools.

Other local authorities that have been calling for consensus over the issue include mayor of Malaga city Francisco de la Torre and mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano who has stated that they will authorise the use of all swimming pools in the town.

Under the current Junta de Andalucía drought decree, the ban on filling and/or refilling private and communal pools remains in force. However, the exception is for public and therapeutic pools and all those for that are officially registered for tourist use at hotels, campsites and sports clubs which may be filled.