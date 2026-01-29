Malaga weather: Storm Kristin batters eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 29 January 2026, 11:49 Share

Storm Kristin battered the eastern Costa del Sol on Wednesday 28 January, causing serious damage to beaches and promenades in Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja.

One of the worst-hit areas was Algarrobo-Costa, where the sea engulfed large sections of the coastline, leaving piles of stones, sand and plant debris on the shore. "We have lost our beach and we have had to cut down a tree that was dangerous," mayor of Algarrobo, Natacha Rivas, explained to SUR.

According to reports from Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, between 7am and 12.30pm the provincial fire brigade (CPB) responded to 19 calls related to the wind and rain in the province.

In Torrox-Costa, strong winds caused several advertising boards and metal structures to fall on the Ferrara promenade, one of the busiest in the Axarquía. Firefighters were called out to remove an awning that was in danger of falling in the Costa del Oro residential area and to rescue a person trapped on a bridge in El Morche.

Power cuts in rural areas

In Rincón de la Victoria, they removed sheet metal that was in danger of falling onto Avenida Axarquía in Torre de Benagalbón and In Algarrobo, they responded to a call about branches that were in danger of falling on the N-340 coastal road.

In Torrox, power cuts were reported in several rural areas, including Cortijo Amaya. The storm also caused havoc on the beaches of Vélez-Málaga, especially in the eastern area of Torre del Mar, near Caleta de Vélez, where there was a significant accumulation of debris and damage to lighting along the promenade.

A palm tree fell onto two parked cars, causing serious damage to the vehicles, but causing no injuries to people. Several trees and other objects also fell in other areas of Vélez-Málaga. The strong waves reached the old N-340 coastal road in the Mezquitilla area of Vélez-Málaga, although traffic was not cut off. Drivers were however advised to proceed with caution.

Economic impact

In Nerja, the storm caused significant damage to the town's beaches and the large waves offered a spectacular yet worrying sight from iconic spots like the Balcón de Europa, where numerous residents and visitors gathered to observe the power of the sea.

Municipal sources consulted by SUR have acknowledged that the economic cost of the storm damage could be significant, especially for beaches and promenades, which were already suffering damage from previous storms this winter.

Kristin joins a series of winter storms that are testing the resilience of the Axarquía coastline, with a recurring impact on beaches, tourist infrastructure and municipal services.