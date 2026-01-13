Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 14:51 Share

Alfarnate town hall in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province has put out to tender a contract for a municipal aparthotel 'El Viejo Cuartel'. It is a publicly owned property located in the heart of the village and the aim is to open it as tourist accommodation to create a catalyst for the local economy.

The contract allows for the lease of the building for an initial period of four years, with the possibility of two annual extensions up to a maximum of six, through a simplified open procedure, according to the announcement published on the public sector contracting platform, consulted by SUR.

The property, located at 10 Calle Conde, has an area of 1,002 square metres spread over three floors and is intended for hotel and catering use, with 11 tourist apartments and a restaurant.

The estimated value of the contract amounts to 75,600 euros, with a base tender budget of 91,476 euros, including taxes. The operation will be carried out at the risk and expense of the successful bidder, who will assume full management of the property in accordance with the conditions set out in the specifications.

According to the report, the building has been the subject of significant municipal investment in recent months for its renovation, regulatory compliance, legalisation of utilities and purchase of furniture, after having been closed for a long period of time. The town hall considers it a priority to put it into use in order to prevent further deterioration and ensure the efficient management of this historical asset.

The tender is part of the strategy of the town hall to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on the traditional sectors of agriculture and livestock. It sees rural and inland tourism as a means of sustainable growth, linked to the enhancement of heritage, the natural environment and the improvement of accommodation facilities.

The deadline for submitting bids is 22 January and all documentation can be consulted via the public sector procurement platform and the town hall's website.