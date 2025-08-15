Malaga town celebrates half a century of its night devoted to local wine

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 15 August 2025, 18:33 Share

The province's festive calendar had an unmissable date this Friday, 15 August, in Cómpeta. The town celebrated a milestone anniversary, the 50th edition of its traditional Noche del Vino Moscatel, which pays tribute to the agricultural work associated with the grape harvest.

The celebration of this festival, which has been officially declared of tourist interest by the Diputación de Málaga and by the Junta de Andaucía, has reached its first half century of life in great shape, with thousands of attendees, despite the sweltering heat that at noon this Friday tormented the Axarquía.

The president of the Diputación provincial authority, Francisco Salado (PP), was one of those recognised as the 'pisador de honor' (honorary grape-treader) of this year's event. On Friday morning, as is tradition, the Plaza de la Vendimia was the scene of one of the most significant activities of the town, the traditional 'pisá' of the muscatel grape, with the participation of authorities and residents, to the sound of the fandangos of Cómpeta and the Verdiales bands from different towns, as well as the opening of the medieval market.

Salado expressed his gratitude "as an Axárquico" for receiving this recognition

This was followed by the presentation of the Pisador and Vendimiador de Honor awards to people or entities that have contributed to the development of the municipality, whether through art, agriculture, culture, environmental protection or public service.

For this reason, this year the awards were presented to Rosario Requena, in recognition as a farmer of the past, José Rojo, in recognition as a farmer of the present, Samuel Rodríguez, in recognition as a farmer of the future. Francisco Salado and Patricia Navarro, delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, were declared honorary grape treaders.

Salado expressed in a statement his gratitude as a native of the Axarquía on receiving this recognition and extended it to the workers of the Diputación "to defend and promote the interior of our province, the value of our villages, our products, and those who make them possible. He also expressed his pride in the local raisin, "one of our symbols that we have to care for and pamper".

GIAHS of Muscatel raisins

In fact, he recalled that, "from the very first moment", the provincial authority led and promoted the necessary actions to achieve the declaration of the Malaga raisin crop as a GIASH , a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System. The first in Europe and the only one in the Andalusian community to achieve this in April 2018. The promotion of the sultana is one of the aims of the Diputación, considering it one of the star products of its 'Sabor a Málaga' brand.

Thanks to this brand, it has become better known and appreciated both nationally and internationally, contributing to its exportation. He also referred to Cómpeta wine, which "is not only famous in Spain, but is also known internationally for its quality and artisanal production, and this type of event helps to promote it and make it better known".

It has its roots in the farewells farmers used to say before leaving for the grape harvest

The Noche del Vino de Cómpeta, now half a century old, has its roots in the farewell parties held for the farmers before leaving for the grape harvest. The celebration grew over time, especially since 1973, when Aurelio Fernández Navas invited everyone to share the local wine, giving rise to the modern fiesta that is celebrated today. The mayor, Rosaluz Fernández (PMP), congratulated the winners and invited everyone to go to Cómpeta to enjoy the musical performances.

During the day, the fiesta continued with a typical country lunch with migas de harinas, ensalada arriera, cod, grapes and local wine. An exhibition in the Museo del Aceite showed the 50 official posters illustrating the history of the Noche del Vino, with works by artists such as Evaristo Guerra, Paco Hernández, Vizquerra and the most recent one by Adolfo Córdoba. In the town hall auditorium, visitors could visit 'Windows to art and Muscatel wine', where the public voted for their favourite work and took part in a raffle with local products.

In the evening the municipality hosted a flamenco evening with performances in the central Plaza Almijara. Among the featured artists were Granada-born Estrella Morente and Paco Candela, accompanied by performances by Daniel Romero's flamenco group, the music of Miguel Botana and DJ sessions by Les Castizos.

For her part, the delegate of the Junta thanked the mayor and the entire municipal corporation for her designation as 'Vendimiadora y Pisadora de Honor 2025' (Grape Harvester and Treader of Honour 2025). "It has been truly emotional and we will keep it, surely the president of the provincial authority and I, in our memory for the rest of our days," said Navarro in a statement.

During the ceremony, the past, present and future of the grape harvest in Cómpeta were honoured in the figures of Rosario, Antonio and Samuel, respectively, and the delegate thanked "the efforts of so many men and women to maintain the traditions and, at the same time, generate employment and wealth in such important areas for Andalusia and for Málaga, as is the Axarquía".

Navarro stressed that the Junta de Andalucía and the provincial authority "are two institutions that are permanently collaborating, working side by side, day by day, with each and every one of these mayors and their municipal teams to promote a better quality of life for all their residents", referring to the municipalities of the Axarquía district represented there.