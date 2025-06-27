Malaga sculptor has playground named after him
Jaime Pimentel is well-known for producing some of the most iconic sculptures in Malaga and lives in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga)
Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:02
At nearly 92, Malaga sculptor Jaime Pimentel continues to receive recognition. The artist, creator of a number of iconic pieces in Malaga including El Cenachero, Biznaguero and the Burrito del Parque and El Jabegote in Torre del Mar, has had a new children's playground named after him in Almayate, (Vélez-Málaga), where he has lived for several decades.
The space is part of a larger area that already bore his name and in which there is a sculpture of him, 'Niño con chivito'. The new Jaime Pimentel playground has been installed where there were two petanque courts, which have been removed.
Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, opened the new children's area in Almayate on Wednesday 25 June. He said it is "great news for the residents of the village who had long been demanding a recreational and leisure area for their use and enjoyment". The playground has received an investment of 26,830 euros.
Work to new playground began in April and covers a total of 92 square meters on an area intended for children's games, right in the centre of Almayate, next to the health centre. The new area includes swings, a module consisting of a tower and a slide with a climbing frame, signs in accordance with current regulations and the use of the installation and certification of the play area issued by an accredited company.
Pimentel is to be named a 'favourite son of Malaga' and will be presented with the highest municipal distinction, the Medal of the City.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.