Image of the new appearance of the park in homage to Jaime Pimentel in Almayate. SUR
Culture

Malaga sculptor has playground named after him

Jaime Pimentel is well-known for producing some of the most iconic sculptures in Malaga and lives in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga)

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:02

At nearly 92, Malaga sculptor Jaime Pimentel continues to receive recognition. The artist, creator of a number of iconic pieces in Malaga including El Cenachero, Biznaguero and the Burrito del Parque and El Jabegote in Torre del Mar, has had a new children's playground named after him in Almayate, (Vélez-Málaga), where he has lived for several decades.

The space is part of a larger area that already bore his name and in which there is a sculpture of him, 'Niño con chivito'. The new Jaime Pimentel playground has been installed where there were two petanque courts, which have been removed.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, opened the new children's area in Almayate on Wednesday 25 June. He said it is "great news for the residents of the village who had long been demanding a recreational and leisure area for their use and enjoyment". The playground has received an investment of 26,830 euros.

Work to new playground began in April and covers a total of 92 square meters on an area intended for children's games, right in the centre of Almayate, next to the health centre. The new area includes swings, a module consisting of a tower and a slide with a climbing frame, signs in accordance with current regulations and the use of the installation and certification of the play area issued by an accredited company.

Pimentel is to be named a 'favourite son of Malaga' and will be presented with the highest municipal distinction, the Medal of the City.

