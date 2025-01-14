Malaga and Rincón reach agreement on how to complete coastal footpath

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 12:25 Compartir

After years of studies, drafting of projects and political negotiations, Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria are now paving the way for the full extension of the section of the Senda Litoral (coastal path) between the two municipalities. The two councils have agreed on the division of tasks to complete a pedestrian route which is used by many people every day and which currently presents a serious danger to pedestrians as it has not been completed, especially in the section next to El Candado marina.

The completion of this route between Malaga and La Cala del Moral has been divided into three projects, two of which will be contracted by the Malaga city hall (one of them financed by the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga), and a third by Rincón de la Victoria town hall.

The first action, starting in the west, is the construction of the coastal path from El Dedo beach to the existing path from El Candado beach to the area around the Peñón del Cuervo. This section will receive funding from the Diputación. It is valued at more than 635,000 euros and, according to town planning councillor, Carmen Casero, the plan is to put the contract out to tender during the course of this year.

The second part is the completion and improvement of the Senda Litoral in the La Araña area, where the route is not well defined and runs along very narrow and deteriorated stretches of footpath. In this case, it is also Malaga city hall which is contracting and executing the work, financing it with money from its own coffers. It is valued at just under 1.7 million euros and is included in the urban development contracting plan for 2025, with a completion period of six months.

Finally, the third part of the operation provides for the renovation and improvement of the pedestrian footbridge which currently exists at the mouth of the Arroyo de Totalán and which connects the footpath with the western end of La Cala del Moral promenade. In the case of this bridge, whose refurbishment is valued at 504,805 euros, the ownership of the land on which it is located has been shared since last year by the two councils.

The new municipal boundaries which were agreed and approved between the two localities has left the bridge in the hands of two owners: one half belongs to Malaga and the other half to Rincón. Previously, the footbridge belonged to the city. However, after the ownership of the bridge was divided in two, it will finally be Rincón, whose mayor, Francisco Salado, is also president of the Diputación, will put the work out to tender.

The Diputación is confident that the work on these three projects will get under way "as quickly as possible in order to make the Senda Litoral available to the public, creating a safe and quality link between the two municipalities".