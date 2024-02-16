Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Authorities and promoters pose for a photo in Benajarafe. SUR
Major housing development announced for popular Axarquía coastal village

Mayor Jesús Lupiañez said that of the 902 properties being built 88 will be council owned

Eugenio Cabezas

Benajarafe

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:06

Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced a major new construction project for Benajarafe, where 902 homes are to be built. Mayor Jesús Lupiañez said that 88 of these houses will be VPO, (council owned).

The developer Oncisa, which forms part of the Ilunion group, will invest 2.5 million in the first of two planned phases. The first phase will see 398 homes built including the 88 VPO houses and is due to start this year.

