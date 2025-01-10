Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lux Mundi New Year party. SUR
Lux Mundi Torre del Mar welcomes New Year with cava and &#039;lucky&#039; grapes
Community spirit

Lux Mundi Torre del Mar welcomes New Year with cava and 'lucky' grapes

The event featured readings of anecdotes and as the clock struck 12 noon, a gong sounded to simulate the chimes of midnight

SUR in English

Torre del Mar

Friday, 10 January 2025, 13:18

The Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar hosted a New Year's party last week, bringing together friends of the society for a festive celebration. Guests were treated to party bags, cava and the traditional 12 'lucky' grapes.

The event featured readings of anecdotes and as the clock struck 12 noon, a gong echoed to simulate the chimes of midnight. With each strike, attendees ate a grape and made a wish. The celebration concluded with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne and a toast with cava to welcome the arrival of 2025.

