Lux Mundi Torre del Mar welcomes New Year with cava and 'lucky' grapes

Friday, 10 January 2025

The Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar hosted a New Year's party last week, bringing together friends of the society for a festive celebration. Guests were treated to party bags, cava and the traditional 12 'lucky' grapes.

The event featured readings of anecdotes and as the clock struck 12 noon, a gong echoed to simulate the chimes of midnight. With each strike, attendees ate a grape and made a wish. The celebration concluded with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne and a toast with cava to welcome the arrival of 2025.