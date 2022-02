Local residents eligible for free bus service Those registered on the "padrón" are eligible to ride free of charge

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, announced on Monday that the town's residents registered on the 'Padrón' or town hall register, may, as from last Monday, use the local bus service free of charge.

Medina said that the town hall wanted to "encourage the use of public transport to reduce emissions as it will result in less consumption of private transport."