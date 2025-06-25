Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno Vicente Campos with Local Police officer Diego Blancat SUR
Policing

Local Police return to Malaga village after five-year absence

Canillas de Aceituno and Torrox town halls have signed a collaboration agreement, by which 13 officers will work at different times and shifts in Canillas de Aceituno

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 14:47

Local Police will patrol again in Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province after five years without officers.

Despite the fact that the legal obligation to have local police is for municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, Canillas de Aceituno and Torrox town halls have signed a collaboration agreement, by which 13 officers will work at different times and shifts in Canillas de Aceituno, which has just 1,700 registered inhabitants, with the aim of ensuring security along with that currently being provided by members of the Guardia Civil.

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos reported on Thursday 19 June that the town hall had appointed Officer Diego A. Blancat Sebaquevas as head of this operational command.

Special emphasis will be placed on traffic in places in the village centre including Plaza de la Constitución, Plaza Maestro Francisco Gallero, Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Placeta, as well as pedestrian areas, loading and unloading areas and parking areas reserved for people with reduced mobility. They will also ensure compliance with the use of helmets, seat belts and the use of mobile phones while driving, which is totally prohibited.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol towns celebrate San Juan
  2. 2 Two hundred parking spaces created in busy Costa del Sol town in time for summer
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town launches summer night bus service
  4. 4 Gibraltar reveals details of bespoke EU Treaty with border fluidity and trade access
  5. 5 Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party
  6. 6 Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip
  7. 7 Pickleball lands in Spain with Malaga hosting inaugural Pro Tour event
  8. 8 Malaga CF to visit Oxford United as part of pre-season preparations
  9. 9 Miguel Ángel Jiménez claims fourth title of 2025 Champions Tour season
  10. 10 Sweden's stonehenge for the summer solstice

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Local Police return to Malaga village after five-year absence

Local Police return to Malaga village after five-year absence