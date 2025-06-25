Local Police return to Malaga village after five-year absence

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 14:47 Compartir

Local Police will patrol again in Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province after five years without officers.

Despite the fact that the legal obligation to have local police is for municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, Canillas de Aceituno and Torrox town halls have signed a collaboration agreement, by which 13 officers will work at different times and shifts in Canillas de Aceituno, which has just 1,700 registered inhabitants, with the aim of ensuring security along with that currently being provided by members of the Guardia Civil.

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos reported on Thursday 19 June that the town hall had appointed Officer Diego A. Blancat Sebaquevas as head of this operational command.

Special emphasis will be placed on traffic in places in the village centre including Plaza de la Constitución, Plaza Maestro Francisco Gallero, Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Placeta, as well as pedestrian areas, loading and unloading areas and parking areas reserved for people with reduced mobility. They will also ensure compliance with the use of helmets, seat belts and the use of mobile phones while driving, which is totally prohibited.