Lifeguards and social-distancing squares to return to Vélez-Málaga beaches for Easter There will also be an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and two jet skis on standby

Vélez-Málaga town hall has presented its special surveillance and lifeguard service in preparation for Easter week; the first major holiday period of the year in Malaga.

The lifeguard service will be operational again and the division of the squares of sand, with coloured flags, to promote social distancing as a preventive measure against Covid-19 will also return for the third year.

Councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, explained at a press conference that the measures “will be carried out one more year with the continuity of the model that we launched in 2020.” They will be in place from Friday 9 April, to Easter Sunday (17 April). "All this will be maintained until we overcome the pandemic," Atencia said.

All the information will be available on signs on the town’s beaches. In addition, the public address system will be implemented again to inform users of the need to comply with the rules set out in the Covid-19 protocol.

The lifeguard service will be in place from Thursday 14 until Sunday 17 April, with twelve members of staff. "We will also have nurses and an ambulance. We will have fixed points in order to cover the entire coastline from 12pm to 8pm.”

Ambulance and jek skis

Along with the ambulance there will be two rapid response vehicles and two jet skis as well as a surveillance service with the support of a drone, "which gave us such good results last year,” Atencia highlighted.

He went on to say that the town hall will also be reinforcing the cleaning and disinfection service for playgrounds, playground equipment, picnic areas and toilets. “Once again this year, I ask for responsibility for beach-goers to comply with the regulations we set out and, above all, to enjoy our beaches," Atencia concluded.