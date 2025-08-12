Learn about the history of eastern Costa del Sol town through outdoor exhibition

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:12 Share

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is showcasing its origins through a series of information panels in English and Spanish along the north section of Calle del Mar and Plaza de la Axarquía.

The exhibition, which is normally housed in the Nuestra Señora del Carmen cultural centre (the former sugar cane factory), will be outdoors until 31 August.

A journey from the Phoenicians to the present day is explained in twenty information panels, with text and images, "offering those interested the opportunity to learn about the history of our town through this journey" according to the town hall.

According to the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, "It is a cultural experience that adds to the range of options offered during the summer in our town. This exhibition is already set up and can be visited until Sunday 31 August. I hope everyone enjoys it and that those who have not yet seen it can come to Calle del Mar to enjoy it."