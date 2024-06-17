Latin Grammy-nominated artist to perform free concert for 50th anniversary of Costa del Sol 'treasure cave'

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 17 June 2024, 11:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

Popular Malaga-born singer Diana Navarro will be performing at the municipal auditorium in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Saturday 22 June as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the town's Cueva del Tesoro (treasure cave).

Navarro will be singing songs from her latest album De La Piquer a La Navarro, as well as her greatest hits.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the opportunity to “enjoy an acclaimed artist such as Diana Navarro, who has received numerous awards, including our Boquerón de Plata 2023 award".

The concert is free and forms part of a programme of events that will be taking place throughout 2024 to mark 50 years since the cave opened up to the public.

The programme is being organised by Rincón de la Victoria town hall, and is sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía, and with the collaboration of Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación and Turismo Costa del Sol.

Diana Navarro (born in Malaga in 1978) is a singer, composer and actress who has participated in numerous cultural events, charity galas and competitions from a very early age, winning 29 awards of which 17 were first prizes in Copla, winner of the Tu Gran Día" of TVE television presented by Lolita and Juan y Medio and two national Saeta awards.

It was through the awards along with the help of her family that Navarro was able to finance her first album Nuevos Valores de la Copla Malagueña in 1996. She went on to record two more albums with the help of a number of sponsors: Noche de Coplas in 1997 and Homenaje a Lorca" in 1999.

Nine albums later, four gold discs, three platinum discs, another Latin Grammy nomination for the album Flamenco and a long list of etceteras, she has also duetted with Vanesa Martín and Pablo Alborán among others.

The singer has also performed in Switzerland and New York where she sang at Dizzy’s jazz club in the Lincoln Center. She performed Ojos Verdes, becoming the first Spanish woman to sing Copla there. She has also sung hits by Aretha Franklin and Ella Fiztgerald and presented the closing gala of the Malaga Film Festival 2017 where she awarded the Golden Biznaga to one of her acting references and friend Antonio Banderas.