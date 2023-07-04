Lanes closed on Axarquía section of A-7 coastal motorway

Sections
Highlight
Eugenio Cabezas
Axarquía
Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 08:16
Compartir
One lane will be closed in both directions of the A7 motorway in the Lagos tunnel (municipality of Vélez-Málaga), this week. The left lane will be closed between kilometres 945.500 and 943.900 from 8am on Monday 3 July until 1pm on Friday 7 July.
In the Torrox tunnel (municipality of Torrox), the right lane will be closed daily from 8pm on Monday 3 July until 6pm on Thursday 6 July between kilometres 935.300 and 937.400.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.