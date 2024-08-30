Swimming for Bolivia on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 30 August 2024, 12:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Around 160 participants from across Andalucía and beyond are expected to participate in the Torrox lighthouse charity swimming event taking place this Sunday 1 September. The event will start at 11am from the Ferrara sports area in the eastern Costa del Sol town.

Carlos Moreno and Miguel Moya, representing the NGO Amigos de Anzaldo in Bolivia, and Carlos Vinuesa, from the Torrox Swimming Club announced plans on Thursday 29 August along with representatives from Torrox town hall, which is supporting the charity event.

Fernandez explained in a statement that the distance to swim will be 1,500 metres, although there will be another free 400-metre race which is suitable for children.

The charity contribution to take part in the race is 15 euros, and registrations can be made both on the website Dorsalchip and on the sports page of Torrox town hall website (www.torrox.es). Registration can also be done on the day before the start of the event.

Carlos Moreno pointed out that the funds will go towards the supply of drinking water and the construction of irrigation channels in the rural communities of the Bolivian town of Anzaldo. Meanwhile, Miguel Moya stated that they are expecting a lot of swimmers to take part in the event.