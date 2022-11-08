Junta plans to invest 47 million euros to tackle the drought in the Axarquía next year These works will provide the area with an extra 31 hectometres of water, of which 19.4 will be for irrigation

The Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing, Water and Rural Development is planning to invest nearly 47 million euros in projects to alleviate the effects of the drought for farmers in the Axarquía in 2023. This is 74% of the Ministry's budget for such projects in Malaga province next year.

These works will provide the area with an extra 31 hectometres of water, of which 19.4 will be for irrigation. On Tuesday morning the first stone was laid of the emergency project to connect the sewage plant at Rincón de la Victoria with farmers in Sector 8 of the Guadiaro Plan. These works will cost 15.3 million euros and take eight months to complete. The remaining funds will be used for supplies from Malaga city and the wells at the Chíllar river in Nerja.

Domestic supplies protected

The Junta said that these resources would guarantee over 50% of the demand for irrigation under the Guaro Plan while protecting domestic supplies. It also said that its efforts to find solutions in the short, medium and long term are paying off, as four sewage plants have been adapted so that recycled water can be used for irrigation, the wells at the Chíllar river are due to come into operation this month and the equipment to pump water from La Rosaleda plant is also finished.

By the end of this year recycled water will also be available from the sewage plant in Algarrobo, and work will begin on a similar scheme at El Peñón del Cuervo in Malaga city. The regional government’s budget for 2023 also includes 64 million euros for water infrastructure in Malaga province.